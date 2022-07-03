Police hunt for 2 PDP members for buying PVC from corps member in Osun

This was as the police said it had apprehended three suspects including the ad-hoc staff, who happens to be a corps member; a supervisor; and one other over manipulation of ongoing distribution of PVCs in Osu, Atakumosa West LG, Osun state.

According to the police, 38 PVCs were recorded from the suspects.

A statement from the spokesperson for the Osun command, Yemisi Opalola, stated that its officers have also launched a manhunt for the two PDP members Wale Ojo and Ijamakinwa Olaoluwa, for bribing the corpse member to compromise the voting process.

The statement read in part, “On 30th June, 2022 at about 1040hrs, the complainant reported at Osu Division that, on 29th June, 2022, at about 1000hrs, he went to Independent National Electoral Commission office located at the Atakumosa West Local Government Area, Osu, Osun State, to collect his permanent Voter Card but could not find it.

“He consequently demanded for the register and discovered that, one Orji Desmond Nkenna, a corps member attached to INEC office as an ad hoc staff in charge of Voter Cards’ distribution has collected his PVC on the order of one Wale Ojo and Ijamakinwa Olaoluwa, now at large, both members of the Peoples Democratic Party for financial transaction.

“On receipt of the complaint, police detectives immediately swung into action and arrested the principal suspect along with the INEC supervisor to the alleged corps member, Mrs Makanjuola Bilahu, ‘f’, aged 58 years, and one Mr. Oluwatobi Ogini, ‘m’, aged 32 years, to investigate the level of their involvement.”