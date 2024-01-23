ADVERTISEMENT
Police fire teargas at 16 sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers and their supporters

Bayo Wahab

Despite the sack by the court, the ousted lawmakers resolved to resume legislative duties on Tuesday.

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja in November 2023, had sacked the lawmakers over disobedience to court order.

The court held that the PDP was not eligible to field candidates for the March 18 election because it violated Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution.

While announcing the move to return to the state assembly, the sacked lawmakers argued that they were duly elected in their various constituencies.

In response to the development, the Plateau State Police Command beefed up security around the state assembly.

The command was reported to have deployed armed policemen to the Old Government House venue of the sitting as early as 5 am.

According to ThePunch, when the sacked lawmakers arrived at the Rayfield Old Government House with their supporters, the police fired tear gas at them to prevent them from going into the chambers of the House of Assembly.

However, the lawmakers have vowed not to vacate the premises.

