Police detain 35 alleged phone snatchers after raid on black spots in Kaduna

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Kaduna and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

He stated that the command’s Anti-Vice Section conducted a series of targeted raids in response to the rising crime wave in the state, particularly phone snatching.

“The operation, carried out between 19:00 and 23:45 hours, from Tuesday to Friday, was in strict compliance with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Dabigi.

“The raids focused on identified black spots within the metropolitan area of Kaduna, resulting in the detention of 35 suspects, including two females.

“The suspects were found in possession of dangerous weapons, Marijuana, and other illicit drugs,” the PPRO stated.

He further stated that the CP assured the public that those found culpable would be profiled and charged in court.