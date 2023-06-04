Police deploy massive joint security patrols to end sit-at-home order in Enugu

This is sequel to the June 1 order by Governor Peter Mbah cancelling the weekly sit-at-home order in the entire South-east geopolitical zone by the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mbah also declared on Saturday in Enugu that schools, markets, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, malls that continued to obey IPOB’s sit-at-home order would be shut.

Mbah also set up a taskforce to monitor compliance with his new directive from Monday, June 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued on Sunday by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, police spokesman in Enugu State, the police commissioner said he had ordered strategic units to deploy personnel and operational resources to actualise the governor’s declaration.

The police commissioner said he gave his order to strategic personnel and units such as area commanders, divisional police officers, commanders of Police Mobile Force Squadron Bases, and tactical and operational units

He said they would ensure maximum public security and safety of residents and property in the state on all days, including Mondays.

“I have ordered them to ensure that the strategies already devised to reverse the ugly trend are implemented to the letter and equally warned them that lapses on their part would not be tolerated.

“I have directed the supervisory officers and personnel under them to live up to expectations by ensuring that every part of the state is visibly patrolled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The personnel should also ensure that necessary policing actions are taken to forestall possible adverse activities of the undesirable criminal elements

“Innocent and law-abiding residents deserve to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or physical threats by unscrupulous and subversive criminal elements, enforcing the illegal sit-at-home order,’’ Ammani said in the statement.

He said the military and other security agencies would join police operatives in the enforcement of the governor’s cancellation of IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

He warned unrepentant criminal elements, known to have murdered fellow citizens, and destroyed their property and socio-economic well-being in the name of enforcing the illegal sit-at-home order to retrace their steps.

“Unrepentant criminal elements that take pleasure in wanton destruction should turn a new leaf as security forces shall not spare any person or individuals found wanting,’’ he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ammani enjoined citizens to cooperate with security operatives while remaining law-abiding and vigilant as they fully begin to go about their lawful businesses on Mondays, like every other work day.