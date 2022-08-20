RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm attack on Osun Governor’s wife convoy, arrest 5 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Osun, on Saturday confirmed that the convoy of Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, wife of Osun Governor, was attacked by hoodlums on Friday at Owode in Ede.

Mrs Kafayat Oyetola. [NigerianNewsDirect]
Mrs Kafayat Oyetola. [NigerianNewsDirect]

He added that five suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the attack.

“On Friday, at about 8:30p.m, the police received credible information that, at Owode, Ede Market expressway, some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of the wife of Osun Governor.

The Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Ede, promptly mobilised and led detectives to the scene where the team met CSP Dauda Ismail, the Chief Security Officer to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun.

“CSP Ismail briefed the team that one Omolola Opeyemi, a driver from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, drove an unregistered truck and blocked the movement of Oyetola.

“As a result of the traffic blockage, some hoodlums took advantage and started stoning the convoy of the governor’s wife, thereby, wounding the truck driver on his forehead and also injuring a DSS personnel.

“However, five suspects were arrested from the scene and investigation is in progress.

“Further development will be communicated later.” Opalola said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aregbesola vows to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes

Aregbesola vows to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes

Gov Buni visits 233 students in India, warns them against cultism

Gov Buni visits 233 students in India, warns them against cultism

Police confirm attack on Osun Governor’s wife convoy, arrest 5 suspects

Police confirm attack on Osun Governor’s wife convoy, arrest 5 suspects

Verify information on preliminary voters register, INEC tells Nigerians

Verify information on preliminary voters register, INEC tells Nigerians

Immigration to recruit 5000 personnel - CG

Immigration to recruit 5000 personnel - CG

Army berates mischief makers over report on soldiers retirement

Army berates mischief makers over report on soldiers retirement

2023: We're working towards 'very peaceful' election in South-East - IGP

2023: We're working towards 'very peaceful' election in South-East - IGP

I will demolish any hotel that harbours cultists, criminals - Wike

I will demolish any hotel that harbours cultists, criminals - Wike

What I discussed with Obi - Femi Kuti

What I discussed with Obi - Femi Kuti

Trending

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout