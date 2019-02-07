The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 approved the appointment and subsequent deployment of 37 Command Commissioners of Police for the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, following the recommendation of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The new deployments were made with the 2019 general elections in mind.

Nigeria elects federal and state political leaders on February 16 and March 2, 2019 respectively.

The new Police Commissioners are:

1. Katsina State - Buba Sanusi.

2. Kano State - Mohammed Wakili.

3. Jigawa State Rabiu Ladodo.

4. Ogun State - Ahmed Iliyasu.

5. Lagos State - Mu’azu Zubairu.

6. Niger State - Ibrahim Sabo.

7. Taraba State -Alkassam Sanusi.

8. Adamawa State - Garba M. Mukaddas.

9. Benue State - Omololu Bishi

10. Nassarawa State - Bola Longe.

11. Plateau State -Isaac Akinmoyede

12. Edo State - Odumosu Hakeem.

13. Bayelsa State - Olushola David

14. Delta State - Adeleke Yinka.

15. Cross River State - Austin Iwero Agbonlahor

16. Akwa Ibom State -Bashir Makama

17. Ebonyi State - Awosola Awotunde.

18. Rivers State - Belel Usman.

19. Gombe State - Bello Makwashi.

20. Kaduna State - Abdulrahman Ahmed.

21. FCT - Bala Ciroma.

22. Kwara State -Egbetokun Kayode.

23. Kogi State - Hakeem Busari.

24. Ekiti State - Asuquo Amba.

25. Imo State - Galadanchi Dasuki.

26. Enugu State -Suleiman Balarabe.

27. Anambra State -Dandaura Mustapha.

28. Abia state -Etim Ene Okon.

29. Sokoto state - Ibrahim Kaoje

30. Zamfara State -Celestine Okoye.

31. Kebbi State - Garba Danjuma

32. Osun State - Abiodun Ige

33. Ondo State -Undie Adie

34. Oyo State - Olukolu Shina.

35. Bauchi State - Ali Janga.

36. Borno State -Damian Chukwu and

37. Yobe State - Sumonu Abdulmalik

The Commissioners are expected to proceed immediately to their new Commands ahead of the 2019 general elections, a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, stated.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has charged the new police bosses to quickly settle at their new posts and ensure that the forthcoming general elections in their various Commands are peaceful, free, fair and transparent.

Mohammed Adamu was appointed acting Inspector General of Police by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 15, 2019.