ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anambra Commissioner of Police stated that they owe a responsibility to the nation to protect this asset and ensure that vandals don’t have a field day.

Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge [LSPC]
Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge [LSPC]

Recommended articles

Addressing journalists on Friday during the patrol, the Anambra Commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, said that they have to be patrolling the whole length of the bridge to access the condition of the infrastructure.

According to him, “we have to patrol the entire length of the bridge repeatedly and to identify the vulnerable points for vandals.

“We have noted that the contractors in charge of the bridge, Julius Berger, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works, have carried out repairs on the vandalised portions and we are happy about this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We owe a responsibility to the nation to protect this asset and ensure that vandals don’t have a field day,” he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Delta State police command, DCP Johnson Adenola, said that the bridge was under utilized and the purpose would be defeated if people are not driving on it.

“We have taken it as a joint responsibility, and we have ordered our Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and the patrol teams to regularly patrol the bridge,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman

Thousands of citizens in Niger Republic rally in support of military coup

Thousands of citizens in Niger Republic rally in support of military coup

APC youth leader, Israel hails Tinubu for nominating youths

APC youth leader, Israel hails Tinubu for nominating youths

Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

‘Cesspit of corruption’ —  PDP mocks APC for appointing Ganduje as Chairman

‘Cesspit of corruption’ —  PDP mocks APC for appointing Ganduje as Chairman

ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger amidst political crisis

ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger amidst political crisis

Kano Govt. frowns at BUK’s increase of students’ registration fees

Kano Govt. frowns at BUK’s increase of students’ registration fees

Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge

Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions