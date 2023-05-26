The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police begin investigation into killing of Imo traditional ruler

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police have launched a team of investigators to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
They are also investigating the murder of the traditional prime minister of the Mgbele community in the same council area.

Gunmen shot the traditional ruler dead in his car at Izombo community in the council area on Thursday and set him ablaze thereafter.

The traditional prime minister of Mgbele community was killed in his town also on Thursday.

The police spokesman in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye, told newsmen in Owerri on Friday that the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, had launched a team of investigators to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

He added that security patrols had been increased in the areas to restore confidence in the minds of residents.

"Mr Barde condemns in strong terms the gruesome murders and has inaugurated teams of security men to go all out to arrest the hoodlums.

"We are collaborating with the military and we have increased security presence in the areas with the view to arresting the killers.

"The commissioner of police commiserates with the families of the killed community leaders and prays that God gives them the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses," Okoye said.

