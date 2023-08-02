ADVERTISEMENT
Police assures NLC, TUC leadership of protection during protest in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ammani gave assurance that the planned nationwide protest would be done peacefully in the state and without being hijacked by criminals.

Police assures NLC, TUC leadership of protection during protest in Enugu (image used for illustration)
Police assures NLC, TUC leadership of protection during protest in Enugu (image used for illustration)

Ammani gave the assurance during a late Tuesday meeting between the police and leaders of the unions to discuss ways of ensuring that the planned nationwide protest would be done peacefully in the state and without being hijacked by criminals.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday in Enugu. The commissioner said that the meeting was in line with the directive of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

The CP, however, warned that although the unions had the constitutional right to protest, they must do so in the most orderly manner, given the security challenges inherent in conducting protests in these times.

He, therefore, charges the organised labour to conduct the protest in line with set out plans, to avoid breach of public peace or having miscreants hijack the exercise. Earlier, the Chairman of Enugu State Chapter of TUC, Comrade Ben Asogwa, who led the team, informed the commissioner of the plans designed by the organized labour in the State to ensure a peaceful protest.

Asogwa, therefore, assured of maximum cooperation with the police and to ensure the orderly conduct of their members during the exercise.

Other labour leaders with Asogwa included: State Vice Chairman and the Secretary of NLC, Comrade, Ikechukwu Ekere and Comrade, Jasper Kelechi respectively as well as the State Treasurer of TUC, Comrade, Solomon Ozoemena.

Those that interacted with the unions from the police command were DCP Olasoji Akinbayo, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe and DCP Peter Ezebuike, respectively in-charge of the Command’s Departments of Operations, the State CID as well as Finance and Administration.

Others included: ACP Hope Okereke, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration and SP Patrick Onuh, the Officer in-charge of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

