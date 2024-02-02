ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest man found with ₦13,000 counterfeit naira notes in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that the suspect was handed over to police operatives from the Ijora Badia Police Divisional, where additional ₦6,000 fake naira notes were recovered from him.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The image maker said that the suspect was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, at about 6.30 p.m., at Apapa Under Bridge, Lagos, after purchasing ₦7,000 goods at Oba Abdulfatai Aromire Ojora market, Ijora, with fake Naira notes.

“The total suspected counterfeit Naira notes recovered as exhibit was 13,000.

“The case was subsequently transferred to State CID, Yaba, Lagos, for further investigation. The suspect admitted to the commission of the crime and mentioned where he purchased the suspected counterfeit currencies.

“The exhibit recovered have been duly registered and efforts are in progress to apprehend other accomplices connected to the crime,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

