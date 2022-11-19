Police arrest man for illegal possession of firearms in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for unlawful possession of firearms.
Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested during a routine stop-and-search at the Badagry area of the state.
“On November 16, 2022 at about 10:15 p.m. vigilant patrol officers of Morogbo Division flagged down a vehicle for routine checks.
“One of the passengers staunchly refused to be searched.
“On the way to the police station, he quietly dropped off his bag,” he said.
Hundeyin attached the contents of the bag to his post which contained gun and ammunition.
