Police arrest man for allegedly printing, selling fake Police ID cards for ₦70k

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested after information about his activities was received for allegedly printing fake Police ID Cards and issuing the same to some motorcyclists, who paid him between ₦50,000 and ₦70,000.

He said that the purpose of issuing them the card was to serve as ‘Police errand boys’, should they be stopped at any security checkpoint, particularly at a Police checkpoint.

“It is a case of conspiracy, impersonation, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

“We got information on Dec. 12 against one Michael Utsu and others now at large.

“The suspect, on Oct. 25, presented himself to be a police officer attached to Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan Lagos and was collecting passport photographs from commercial motorcyclists.

“He promised to print them a police plastic identity card meant for errand boys to police, using different police formations for the ID card issued to the motorcyclists, collecting between ₦50,000 and ₦70,000 on each ID card issued,” he said.

The image maker further said that the suspect confessed to the crimes, stressing that the cards printed were given to motorcyclists at Ojo, Okokomaiko and Ajangbadi axis of Lagos and collected the amount from the victims.

