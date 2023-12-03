ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest Gov Yusuf’s aide, 1 other for allegedly diverting state's palliatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested at a warehouse at Sharada with over 200 empty bags.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday that the suspects were arrested at a warehouse at Sharada with over 200 empty bags.

He said that the suspects were reportedly repackaging the rice and maize at the warehouse at Sharada.

"We have since commenced intensive investigation to find out how many bags of maize or rice were repackaged and sold,” he said.

Gumel said that the two suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of discreet investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

