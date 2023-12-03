Police arrest Gov Yusuf’s aide, 1 other for allegedly diverting state's palliatives

The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday that the suspects were arrested at a warehouse at Sharada with over 200 empty bags.

He said that the suspects were reportedly repackaging the rice and maize at the warehouse at Sharada.

"We have since commenced intensive investigation to find out how many bags of maize or rice were repackaged and sold,” he said.

