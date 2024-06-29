Police arrest driver for attempting to escape with boss’ Lexus ES 350 car

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the complainant, whose identity was not disclosed, reported the theft of the car, a Lexus ES 350 with Reg. No., EXY 950 FZ, including her laptop, at the command at about 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Hundeyin, the unnamed driver, allegedly drove away the boss’ car after dropping her off at Tejuosho Market, Yaba.

“On getting this report, police detectives trailed the suspect to Shibiri Road, Ojo where he was arrested and the car recovered.