Police arrest bandit in Kaduna, recover 4 AK47 rifles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kaduna State, said its operatives have arrested a bandit/gun runner and recovered four AK47 rifles with 344 rounds of ammunition and his operational motorcycle in Kaduna.

Jalige said the renewed vigour and commitment of officers and men of the command in ensuring total compliance with the directive for domination of public space during the festive period and beyond, had started yielding positive results.

He explained that on Dec 23, at about 17:30 hrs, operatives attached to Tudun Wada Zaria, while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolitan, intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

On being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of the eagle-eyed operatives.

“The motorcycle and the rider, who gave his identity as one Bilyaminu Saidu aged 33 years of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina State, was immediately subjected to a thorough search which led to his arrest.

“The items recovered included four AK47 rifles, 344 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, telephones, and charms,” he said.

Jalige said the arrested suspect had been taken into custody and a preliminary investigation has revealed he and his fleeing accomplice were on a nefarious mission to supply his gang with the offensive weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has ordered a thorough and comprehensive investigation to unearth the source and destination of the illicit arms and the arrest of the suspect’s criminal cohorts.

He said the CP further assured members of the public that the command would be unwavering in its commitment to ensuring public safety and security in line with the operational guidelines handed down by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The PPRO further enlisted the support and cooperation of all and sundry the Police and other security agencies as security remained a shared responsibility.

