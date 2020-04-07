The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna, but did not disclose the number of lives lost during the clash.

“We arrested seven persons and four sustained injuries and they are in hospital receiving treatment.

“At about 11:00 a.m., we got information that the famous Monday market in Kaduna was open in spite of the lockdown directive in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our policemen rushed to the place and dispersed the people in the market.

“The traders of this same Monday market moved to another market in Tirkaniya, displayed their items and continued with their businesses.

“Thereafter, they had an encounter with the civilian task force which led to a lot of problems between the traders and the youths in the area.

“The taskforce were on duty in that area and decided to disperse these traders and in the process a fight started between them, the traders and the youths in the area."

Jalige explained that their men were able to bring the situation under control immediately information on the clash was received.

“We also got the information that lives were lost but we cannot affirm that until investigation is concluded,”

“Those involved in the chaos have been arrested and investigation is ongoing; we will inform the public of whatever evidence found,” Jalige said.