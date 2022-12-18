ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 6 suspected robbers, kidnappers in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Delta has apprehended six suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in the Ekpan community in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said that the suspects were nabbed on Thursday by the police operatives attached to Ekpan Police Division in Uvwie council area.

He said that the operatives were on patrol duty on Jakpa road when they intercepted a Toyota Sienna space bus, without registration number, conveying the suspects.

The policemen, on suspicion, subjected them to a search during which three pump action guns, four locally-made guns, one long axe, seven expended cartridges, nine live cartridges, native charms, three cutlasses and two plate numbers were recovered,” he said.

Edafe said that the suspects could not give reasonable account of themselves, adding that they were later taken into the police custody for further interrogation.

The police spokesman said investigation later revealed that the suspects were hoodlums operating under the guise of being members of a hunters group from Ovwian Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

“They sneaked into Ekpan community in a Sienna vehicle, robbed and kidnapped unsuspecting victims and ran to hibernate in Ovwian Aladja.

“Following these findings on Friday, the DPO invited three victims, all of whom were at various times victims of armed robbery and kidnappings in the area.

“The suspects were placed on identification parade, while the victims identified them as the syndicate that robbed and kidnapped them,” he said.

Edafe said that investigation on the matter was ongoing.

