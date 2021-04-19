RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 2 suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bandits also killed three people in different communities in the state.

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder (image used for illustrative purpose) [NPF]

Pulse Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government, said two people suspected of providing medical services to bandits have been arrested by the police in Buruku, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

The government, however, said at least three people were killed by gunmen in different locations in the state within the last 48 hours.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

According to him, in one of the attacks, bandits invaded Rafin Roro village in Kajuru local government area and killed one person.

"Eleven expended rounds of AK-47 ammunition were found at the location. Security patrols are proceeding with investigations in the general area.

"Similarly, one citizen was killed by bandits at a settlement near Maraban Jos, Igabi local government area.

"Bandits also killed one at the outskirts of Garu village, Igabi LGA, after rustling an unspecified number of cows belonging to two persons."

The commissioner said security personnel engaged the bandits, and one of them was found roaming about in the bush while others escaped with bullet wounds.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness as he prayed for the repose of the slain citizens, and sent condolences to their families.

"The governor commended the Kaduna State Police Command for the arrests in Chikun LGA, and urged that thorough investigations be pursued to conclusion."

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession