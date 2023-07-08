Plateau University gets N1.2bn TETFund grant – VC

Prof. Benard Matur, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bokkos.

The vice-chancellor said “the grant is the normal and zonal intervention for 2023.

”We are indeed grateful to TETFund for granting us more than N1.2 billion as normal and zonal intervention for 2023 allocation.

”The fund is being used to construct 1,000 capacity female hostel and develop the Information Communication Technology (ICT) unit”.

Matur said that 64 academic and non academic staff of the university were currently on scholarship within and outside the country funded by TETFund.

The vice-chancellor added that 25 new academic programmes were introduced in the institution in addition to the 17 existing ones.

He explained that the newly introduced programmes would be at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

”We have also concluded plans for the take-off of our School of Business Studies with more than two dozens programmes at the diploma, postgraduate, masters and doctorate levels,” he said.

Matur promised to promote quality academic standard in the university, adding that such move would enable its graduates to compete favourably in the wider society.