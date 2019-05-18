Mr Bature Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who launched the outfit on Friday in Jos, said that it would tackle kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, among other crimes.

He said that the manpower was drawn from the conventional police, mobile police, Counter Terrorist Unit, Special Protection Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Umar called on the public and other security agencies to support and cooperate with the outfit, and emphasised the need for collaboration for the success of the outfit’s mandate.

Plateau governor Simon Lalong, in his remarks, commended the Nigeria Police for including Plateau among states to benefit from the activities of the outfit established last month.

Lalong, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, tasked members of the outfit to tackle security challenges faced in the state and strive to win the confidence of members of the public.

The governor urged Plateau residents to support the outfit toward success, pointing out that peace and security was a responsibility of everyone.

The Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Brig. Gen. Augustine Agundu, in his remarks, regretted that some social critics and public commentators were emboldening criminals to unleash mayhem in the state.

ALSO READ: Israeli firm operated anti-Atiku, pro-Buhari Facebook accounts for 2019 elections

He said that utterances by such critics had sown seeds of discord across ethnic groups in the state, leading to unwarranted crises.

Agundu warned that his command would deal with any attempt to disrupt the peace Plateau was enjoying, and warned criminals disrupting farmers and herders activities to steer clear of Plateau.