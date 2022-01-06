RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Govt to seal filling stations hoarding petroleum products

The government observed with great concern, the activities of some filling stations hoarding petroleum products, with the view to creating artificial scarcity.

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong
Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong

Plateau Govt on Thursday, warned that it would seal any filling stations hoarding petroleum products in the state .

The state govt. gave the warning in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu in Jos .

The government observed with great concern, the activities of some filling stations hoarding petroleum products, with the view to creating artificial scarcity, thereby causing untold hardship to commuters and other users of fuel commodities.

According to SSG, the management committee on Road Traffic Administration and Vehicle Inspectors has been mandated to ensure that the act is forestalled .

“The task force is equally directed to seal off any filling station found to be hoarding the products and auction same, please,”

