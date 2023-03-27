ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Plateau government said that schools, hospitals, correctional centres and orphanages in the state would be the first beneficiaries from the mop-up.

Governor Simon Lalong on Monday in Jos at the distribution of the moped up eggs said that the mop-up was the first intervention of the state government in addressing the issue of egg-glut in the state.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Autu, said that the state government would sustain the intervention by making them suppliers of eggs for the school feeding programme as means of sustaining the programme.

He said that poultry farmers had contributed to the internal revenue of the state and also created employment for the youth so the government would do anything to secure poultry business in the state.

Also speaking, the Plateau Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Hosea Finangwai, said that schools, hospitals, correctional centres and orphanages in the state would be the first beneficiaries from the mop-up.

PAN Chairman Johnson Bagudu commended the government for the gesture to alleviate farmer’s plights in the state, adding that it would also help bring back many farmers who had left the business.

He appealed to the incoming government to help to sustain the gesture.

One of the beneficiaries, Chairperson Association of Orphanages and Home operators in Nigeria, Plateau chapter, Kyenpiya Nyabam, commended the government for the gesture, saying that 2,000 orphaned children in the state would benefit from the gestures.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PAN distributed rakes to schools to emphasise the importance of clean school environment in addition to the eggs distributed.

