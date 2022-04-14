RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Attack: Rep says 92 residents were killed, 3000 displaced

Authors:

Ima Elijah

On Sunday afternoon attackers invaded the villages shooting sporadically and setting buildings on fire.

Mr Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau. [Facebook/Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi]

Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the house of representatives, says 92 people were killed in the attack that occurred in Kanam LGA of Plateau state on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The legislator representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau, spoke on the floor of the green chamber on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Speaking while moving a motion during a plenary session, Gagdi said 20 persons were injured in the attack, while 3,414 people have been displaced.

Terrorists unleashed terror on the people of Kanam local government area and neighbouring communities, killed 92 persons, injured over 20 people and destroyed properties in Kukawa, Kyaram, Gyambau and Dungur among other communities,” he said.

The total of 41 houses, 86 shops and eight motorcycles were completely burnt and destroyed, leaving a total of 3,413 persons displaced.

Over 20 victims that sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving medication at Garga Primary Health Care, Dengi General Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Bauchi and Jos University Teaching Hospital, respectively.

“Dengi, the headquarters of Kanam local government area, Jarmai, Garga, are among the locations housing various displaced persons.”

The legislator said the assaults took place notwithstanding intelligence reports of impending attacks.

Despite intelligent reports by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the influx of terrorists fleeing to Plateau and other neighbouring communities of Wase and Kanam local government areas, no proactive measures were initiated by security agencies to avert these ugly terror attacks,” he said.

The security agencies have reliable information at their disposal of the various camps of these terrorists in Kambari forest in Taraba state as well as Bangala in Wase local government Area of Plateau State where these terrorists use to organise and coordinate attacks on innocent citizens of Plateau state and other parts of Nigeria.”

Gagdi lamented that despite a similar motion passed at the lower legislative chamber in December 2021, the attackers have continued unchallenged, adding that urgent action should be taken to contain the insecurity in the areas.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

