Plateau Assembly constitutes 19 additional Standing Committees

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker warned that no director should be appointed to serve as secretary of any committee adding that no committee should also embark on an oversight function without the approval of the speaker.

Plateau Assembly constitutes 19 additional Standing Committees

The PLHA Speaker, Moses Sule, announced the constitution of the additional committees during its plenary on Tuesday. Sule after announcing the committees directed the Clerk of the House to prepare the list of those who would serve as secretaries to the respective committees and submit to his office.

The speaker warned that no director should be appointed to serve as secretary of any committee adding that no committee should also embark on an oversight function without the approval of the speaker.

According to the speaker, Education, Science and Technology Committee will be chaired by Mr Philip Jwe with Mr Nanbol Rimvyat as deputy chairman, Mrs Salome Wanglek is to chair the Health Committee with Mr Cornelius Doeyok as the deputy chairman.

The speaker is to chair Fund Management Committee while his Deputy Speaker, Gwottson Fom, is serve as the deputy chairman of the committee.

News Agency Of Nigeria

