Petroleum producers forum seeks cooperation, collaboration at NIES 2024

James Shindi, Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson, consultant to NIES, said to actualise this objective, the NIES 2024 summit, the seventh in the series, would feature a new session tagged the Nigerian Petroleum Producers’ Forum.

Shindin said in a statement on Sunday that the summit would be a platform for industry leaders to address critical challenges and opportunities facing independent energy producers.

He said it would also be an opportunity to share insights and perspectives on navigating the evolving energy landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the session had its sub-theme as “Innovation, Collaboration, and Resilience: Empowering Independent Producers in the Dynamic Energy Era.”

He said this innovative platform would empower independent producers and foster a resilient energy landscape for sustainable growth.

Shindi said the session would address the current challenges faced by independent energy producers, and actionable strategies to promote innovation, collaboration and resilience among independent producers.

He said it would also explore innovative approaches to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of energy producers.

He added that it would highlight the importance of collaboration among stakeholders for mutual benefit and identify policy interventions to support independent producers in navigating the dynamic energy era.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it will make practical inputs for policymakers to formulate supportive policies and regulations for the independent energy sector; sharing best practices and success stories from different regions.

The event will feature many speakers including Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) as a keynote speaker and Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair/CEO of Shell Companies in Nigeria/Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS).