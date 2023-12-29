ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petrol marketers to close operations in Anambra over ₦0.9bn debt to members

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anyaso said IPMAN had written the Anambra government to inform it that they had met the conditions set for them to pay the marketers their money.

Petrol marketers to close operations in Anambra over ₦0.9bn debt to members [TheWhistler]
Petrol marketers to close operations in Anambra over ₦0.9bn debt to members [TheWhistler]

Recommended articles

Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of the IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebony and Enugu States, made the call in Awka on Friday.

Anyaso said the contractor had complied with the directive of the government to return all the generators in their custody in the bid to recover their debts when the contracts were terminated.

He said marketers in the state may have to suspend operations without further notice until the state government pays them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the marketers were heavily indebted to their lenders and their businesses were being distressed because of their trapped capital.

Anyaso said IPMAN had written the Anambra government to inform it that they had met the conditions set for them to pay the marketers their money.

A copy of the letter which was made available to journalists, said the IPMAN general assembly was eagerly waiting for the response of the Anambra government to their demand.

The letter, titled “Request For Debt Payment of N900,664,805.00 owed our members for Diesel supplied and Services Rendered in Respect Of Street Lights”, was addressed to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs

We refer to your response on the above subject, dated Nov. 3 on the report of some vendors that are yet to return some of the Government-owned generator sets allotted to them for the street lights projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Be informed, Sir, that all the generators have been fully returned to the Government.

“We, therefore, humbly request that the debt payments owed our members for diesel supplied and services rendered be treated and paid as promised,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu, Shettima bag traditional titles in Abia

Tinubu, Shettima bag traditional titles in Abia

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

Pulse Sports

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming