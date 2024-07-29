ADVERTISEMENT
He remains my brother  —  Peter Obi warns Obidients against insulting Okonkwo

Bayo Wahab

Obi has urged his supporters to refrain from insulting Okonkwo, saying the actor-turned-politician remains his beloved brother.

Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis.
In a statement on Saturday, July 28, 2024, Okonkwo ended his political association with Obi and the Labour Party.

The former spokesman for the party said he has lost confidence in Obi, citing his inability to resolve the crises in his party.

According to him, the former Governor of Anambra State has shown a lack of capacity to build a formidable platform required to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Okonkwo’s submissions did not go down well with many followers of the ex-governor as some of them called him a mole and asked him to return to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, Obi has urged his supporters to refrain from calling him names, saying the actor-turned-politician remains his beloved brother.

In a series of tweets on Monday, July 29, 2024, Obi warned those referring to Okonkwo as a mole, adding that he has stood by him through thick and thin and that his loyalty and commitment cannot be overstated.

The statement reads in part, “Yesterday, I read my dear brother Kenneth Okonkwo’s open letter in which he expressed differing views with me on the skirmishes in our party. And today I saw various responses to the letter.

“I want to therefore categorically and emphatically declare that Barrister Okonkwo remains my beloved brother and a trusted ally. I sternly caution against referring to him as a mole or making any negative remarks.

“Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo has stood by me through thick and thin, and his loyalty and commitment cannot be overstated or diminished. Disagreements and differing opinions are a natural part of any group, society, or movement, and it is essential to maintain a level of respect and decorum even when we disagree.”

He explained that having differing views does not make someone an enemy. "It is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks or negative remarks," he added.

Okonkwo's departure from the Labour Party worsens the lingering crisis in the party. In June, he said he was not impressed by the party's politics, adding that the LP lacked integrity and transparency.

