Obi urges FG to prioritise education, health, calls for drastic cut in cost of governance

Obi gave the advice on Monday in Ibadan during an interactive session with newsmen shortly after paying a condolence visit to Gov Seyi Makinde at the Government House, over the January 16 Bodija explosion.

He also called for a drastic cut in the cost of governance, especially at the federal level, saying that the way things were going was not acceptable. He charged the Federal Government to initiate measures that would pull Nigerians out of poverty, saying, “Elections are over and governance is the key thing”.

The former Anambra governor charged Nigerians to contribute their quota toward turning around the fortunes of the country, saying that everyone should be involved in the task of developing the country.

He commiserated with Makinde and the people of Oyo State over what he described as “an unfortunate incident” and commended the State Government “for responding promptly when the explosion occurred”.