ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The documents are mainly results sheets and reports used by INEC during the presidential election.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Recommended articles

Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought president Bola Tinubu into power

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The documents are mainly results sheets and reports used by INEC during the presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi, through Peter Afoba (SAN), tendered forms EC40GPU, EC40G1 and reports prepared by the electoral body after the election.

A total of 45 EC40GPU forms were tendered in 10 Local Government Areas of Niger, 23 in seven LGAs of Osun. Others are 17 in three LGAs of Edo and 52 EC40GPU forms in five LGAs of Sokoto were tendered.

The petitioners also tendered 15 forms EC40G in 8 LGAs of Osun, 12 forms EC40G1 in 12 LGAs of Edo. They further tendered 15 forms EC40G in four LGAs of Sokoto and nine forms EC40G1 in two LGAs of Sokoto.

The petitioners also tendered five reports on the conduct of the election in Niger and eight in Edo to back up their allegations of malpractices during the conduct of the election.

Tendered also were INEC Results Viewing (IRev) reports in 21 LGAs of Adamawa, 20 in Ogun, 16 in Ekiti, 19 in Rivers and 25 in Akwa Ibom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that forms EC40G are the total voters in a place were voting did not occur or cancelled, and EC40GPU when it happened in a polling unit.

The court admitted all the documents in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

However, all the counsel in the matter objected to the admissibility of all the documents tendered.

Meanwhile, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until tomorrow for further hearing of the petition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele