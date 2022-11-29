Peter Obi reacts to the killing of Labour Party’s women leader in Kaduna

Chintex was killed on Monday, November 28, 2022, by gunmen, who reportedly stormed her residence and shot her dead while her husband sustained gunshot injuries on his leg.

Reacting to her killing, Obi in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Obi who commiserated with the family of the deceased said the death of the women leader is a huge loss to the Labour Party.

He said he would prioritise the war against insecurity if elected, adding that Nigerians must not allow ‘waste of human lives under any guise.’

“I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Victoria Chintex, the Labour Party’s women leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, by yet to be identified gunmen. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to our Labour Party. She lives on in our hearts.

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to gunmen and terrorists, are the reason why I must prioritize the war against insecurity as my first task in office. We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise.

“May the soul of Late Mrs. Victoria Chintex rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to her family,” the presidential candidate tweeted.