RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi reacts to the killing of Labour Party’s women leader in Kaduna

Bayo Wahab

Obi says Nigerians must not allow ‘waste of human lives under any guise.’

Victoria Chintex was assasinated on Monday, November 28, 2022 (Idoma Voice)
Victoria Chintex was assasinated on Monday, November 28, 2022 (Idoma Voice)

Recommended articles

Chintex was killed on Monday, November 28, 2022, by gunmen, who reportedly stormed her residence and shot her dead while her husband sustained gunshot injuries on his leg.

Reacting to her killing, Obi in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Obi who commiserated with the family of the deceased said the death of the women leader is a huge loss to the Labour Party.

He said he would prioritise the war against insecurity if elected, adding that Nigerians must not allow ‘waste of human lives under any guise.’

“I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Victoria Chintex, the Labour Party’s women leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, by yet to be identified gunmen. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to our Labour Party. She lives on in our hearts.

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to gunmen and terrorists, are the reason why I must prioritize the war against insecurity as my first task in office. We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise.

“May the soul of Late Mrs. Victoria Chintex rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to her family,” the presidential candidate tweeted.

Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the incident.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari says weapons from Russia-Ukraine war are coming to Africa

Buhari says weapons from Russia-Ukraine war are coming to Africa

Peter Obi reacts to the killing of Labour Party’s women leader in Kaduna

Peter Obi reacts to the killing of Labour Party’s women leader in Kaduna

APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu

APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu

Niger Delta Integrity Group denies calling for Gen Ndiomu’s sack

Niger Delta Integrity Group denies calling for Gen Ndiomu’s sack

Dino Melaye calls out CJN, asks him to resign following his ‘scandalous conduct’

Dino Melaye calls out CJN, asks him to resign following his ‘scandalous conduct’

Amnesty boss seeks support of traditional rulers to reform programme

Amnesty boss seeks support of traditional rulers to reform programme

5 times Aisha Buhari has been in the news for controversial reasons

5 times Aisha Buhari has been in the news for controversial reasons

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

FG set to sell one of the jets in the presidential fleet (Punch)

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts