Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Peter Obi reacts to Osinbajo's Shaku Shaku dance comment

Build the economy, leave Shaku Shaku dance – Peter Obi tells Osinbajo

Obi said this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja on his return from Dubai on Monday, October 29, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Build the economy, leave Shaku Shaku dance – Peter Obi tells Osinbajo play

Peter Obi

(PoliticsNGR)

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has told Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to focus on building Nigeria’s economy.

The Cable reports that Obi said this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja on his return from Dubai on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Osinbajo, on Sunday, October 28, 2018, jokingly said that he was learning the Shaku Shaku dance steps ahead of the campaigns for the 2019 general elections, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Vice-President made the comment at a book launch in Abuja.

Sober reflection

Obi said the period calls for sober reflection, and learning how to dance is the least of the problems facing Nigeria.

“I have not had the opportunity of reading his comments as I haven’t seen the dailies. I know Vice-President Osibanjo is a gentleman and may not have made such a comment.

“However, while I am not against people dancing or learning how to dance ‘Shaku Shaku’, as I believe it is one of those things that is keeping our people going on in this very difficult times, I believe that the crossroads that we have found ourselves in as a nation requires sober reflection.

“For me in particular, this period calls for sober reflection not dancing or learning how to dance as there are many challenges facing our nation at the moment. Not the least being recently having our country named the world headquarters of extreme poverty with over eighty seven million people. Worse still millions more are losing their jobs, with four million by the third quarter of this year alone.

ALSO READ: Did Peter Obi lie about having just one house in Onitsha?

“Millions of Nigerians go to bed hungry not knowing where the meal for the next day will come from, hundreds of thousands risk death by crossing the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea to wherever they can make a living.

“These and other challenges are indicative of the dire straits facing us as a nation today. And these are what we on the Atiku team are spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table. We must get Nigeria to start working again for the good of everyone.”

According to the Urban Dictionary, Shaku Shaku is a style of dance in Nigeria that involves rhythmic movement of the legs in a side to side leg-over fashion while the hand could gyrate in any manner but mostly crossed forward like its clipped in an handcuff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'bullet
3 Army blames Shiites for Saturday's clash in Zubabullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo speaks on Nigeria's debt, restructuring
Osinbajo to speak at Global Child Nutrition Forum in Tunisia
Buhari promises upgrade of Nigeria’s transport and power infrastructure
Osinbajo says over N66bn invested so far in school feeding programme
Minimum Wage: Minister updates Buhari, Osinbajo as FG, Governors meet on Monday
MSME holds the key to Nigeria’s economy — Osinbajo
Osinbajo learning Shaku Shaku dance steps for 2019 election campaigns

Local

Army blames Shiites again for Monday's clash
Army blames Shiites again for Monday's clash
Fayose resumes on Twitter, condemns killing of Shiite sect members
Fayose resumes on Twitter, condemns killing of Shiite sect members
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has sworn-in five new Permanent Secretaries.
Governor Ambode swears-in 5 Permanent Secretaries
Shiites: Soldiers gun down over 10 El-Zakzaky followers in Abuja
How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abuja
X
Advertisement