Peter Obi reacts to Osinbajo's Shaku Shaku dance comment

news

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has told Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to focus on building Nigeria’s economy.

The Cable reports that Obi said this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja on his return from Dubai on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Osinbajo, on Sunday, October 28, 2018, jokingly said that he was learning the Shaku Shaku dance steps ahead of the campaigns for the 2019 general elections, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Vice-President made the comment at a book launch in Abuja.

Sober reflection

Obi said the period calls for sober reflection, and learning how to dance is the least of the problems facing Nigeria.

“I have not had the opportunity of reading his comments as I haven’t seen the dailies. I know Vice-President Osibanjo is a gentleman and may not have made such a comment.

“However, while I am not against people dancing or learning how to dance ‘Shaku Shaku’, as I believe it is one of those things that is keeping our people going on in this very difficult times, I believe that the crossroads that we have found ourselves in as a nation requires sober reflection.

“For me in particular, this period calls for sober reflection not dancing or learning how to dance as there are many challenges facing our nation at the moment. Not the least being recently having our country named the world headquarters of extreme poverty with over eighty seven million people. Worse still millions more are losing their jobs, with four million by the third quarter of this year alone.

ALSO READ: Did Peter Obi lie about having just one house in Onitsha?

“Millions of Nigerians go to bed hungry not knowing where the meal for the next day will come from, hundreds of thousands risk death by crossing the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea to wherever they can make a living.

“These and other challenges are indicative of the dire straits facing us as a nation today. And these are what we on the Atiku team are spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table. We must get Nigeria to start working again for the good of everyone.”

According to the Urban Dictionary, Shaku Shaku is a style of dance in Nigeria that involves rhythmic movement of the legs in a side to side leg-over fashion while the hand could gyrate in any manner but mostly crossed forward like its clipped in an handcuff.