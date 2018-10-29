Osinbajo learning Shaku Shaku dance steps for 2019 election campaigns

news

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday in Abuja, jocularly said he was learning the `Shaku Shaku’ dance steps for campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections.

`Shaku Shaku’ is a popular and contemporary dance style common among young Nigerians.

Osinbajo, who was the Chairman and Special Guest of Honour at the `Launch of Five Fascinating Books’ written by Funmilayo Braithwaite, in Abuja on Sunday, said that his friend recently polled large number of votes just by dancing.

According to him, nobody knows what will work in Nigerian politics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the books — The Path of Fate, Echoes of Yesteryears, Politicrisis, The Golden Rules and Bonds of Destiny– were unveiled at Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The vice-president said that he believed that reading the books would provide resolutions to a lot of the questions that were raised in the lives of Nigerians and in the lives of children.

He said: “And hopefully, we will be able to find resolution to some of questions raised in our political lives as well; I know that is one of the reason Alhaji Shittu Kabir, Chairman, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) is here.

“As matter of fact, for those of us who are politicians, when you see `Politicrisis’; especially as elections approach, you might think there is a formula somewhere.

“Kabir and I and are the opposite sides but we are here to learn; I was saying the other day that politics in Nigeria is becoming very exciting; you never know what works.

“I can never forget my dear friend in one of the states who just danced his way through the campaigns; all he did was dance; he did nothing else but dance and he won 250,000 votes.

“So myself and Kabir are now learning Shaku Shaku; we have to learn; who knows what will win.’’

He lauded the author, saying she had very deep in reflecting on many of the difficult and wide range of issues.

According to Osinbajo, looking at what the author has done with the five books, it is very evident that a lot of her deep introspection has not left her.

He said that the author was constantly trying to answer the various questions of life.

The vice president said that some of the questions had to do with the value system in the society and how those values might appear to have collapsed over the years.

“When you look at the questions she raised about children; bringing up children bullying and all of that; children even been able to share their thoughts their visions with their parents.

“Going into `Politicrisis’ and all of that; you will find out that the issues are always the same; issues on integrity; how can we stand up for what we believe; competing and very difficult circumstances that we find ourselves.

“How can we truly be ourselves; how can we truly express ourselves? It is a sort of things that you hardly find these days.

“And, I am very pleased that despite all the challenges, Funmi continues to be the one doing a lot the thinking for us; a lot of the reflection for us; because society if guided by those who are able to think and reflect; those who are able to sit down and try to answer all these questions for us,’’ he said.

Osinbajo said he looked forward to seeing the books in private and public libraries across the country as well as in various ministries of education for distribution to children.