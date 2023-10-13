Obi causing distraction for Southeast by taking Tinubu to court - Umahi

Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which affirmed Tinubu's victory in the February 25 election.

During the week, the Labour Party candidate held a press conference where he called on the President to identify and re-introduce himself to Nigerians in the wake of controversies trailing the latter's credentials at the Chicago State University (CSU).

However, Umahi believed Obi's relentless attacks against Tinubu were doing more harm to the Southeast than good.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, October 13, 2023, the former Ebonyi State Governor argued that the current administration has been very kind to the Southeast.

"Even our brother, his Excellency Peter Obi. I think he's distracting Southeast by taking the President to court. It's a distraction," Umahi noted.

He also said the people of the region should be grateful to Tinubu because he not only gave him (Umahi) a ‘juicy ministry’, but he has also made unprecedented strides in the region.