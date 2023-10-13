Obi causing distraction for Southeast by taking Tinubu to court - Umahi
Umahi said Tinubu has shown that he cares about the people of the Southeast, urging Obi to stop causing distraction for the people of the region.
Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which affirmed Tinubu's victory in the February 25 election.
During the week, the Labour Party candidate held a press conference where he called on the President to identify and re-introduce himself to Nigerians in the wake of controversies trailing the latter's credentials at the Chicago State University (CSU).
However, Umahi believed Obi's relentless attacks against Tinubu were doing more harm to the Southeast than good.
Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, October 13, 2023, the former Ebonyi State Governor argued that the current administration has been very kind to the Southeast.
"Even our brother, his Excellency Peter Obi. I think he's distracting Southeast by taking the President to court. It's a distraction," Umahi noted.
He also said the people of the region should be grateful to Tinubu because he not only gave him (Umahi) a ‘juicy ministry’, but he has also made unprecedented strides in the region.
"I think Southeast should be very happy for what Mr President is doing for them. When was it that two bridges collapsed in the Southeast and within 24 hours Mr President gave approval and released money? When was it that the Onitsha-Owerri Road, two locations got down and Mr president released money to go and do that," the minister queried.
