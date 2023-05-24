The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerian bags best-graduating student at Loyola Marymount University, LA

Ima Elijah

Obioma Somtochi Ugorji Emerges as 2023 best-graduating student

Obioma Somtochi Ugorji [Twitter]
Taking to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Obi expressed his admiration for Ugorji's exceptional academic accomplishments, highlighting his unwavering dedication and commitment to education.

“I sincerely congratulate Obioma Somtochi Ugorji, the young Nigerian boy who emerged as the 2023 best-graduating student of Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California, USA. I rejoice with him for achieving this great feat in education,” he said.

“He not only proved his worth in education, but he also demonstrated his pride and confidence in his Nigerian origin by buttressing the true Nigerian spirit of unity, resilience and hard work. He has by his achievement brought honour to the nation.

“As a firm promoter of education, I am confident that millions of Nigerian youths are smart, and if we make adequate investments in education, we will be able to raise a smart and more productive generation and a progressive nation.

“Obioma’s achievement will inspire many youths in Nigeria and beyond to strive harder for success. I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Loyola Marymount University, globally known for its academic excellence and commitment to fostering global leaders, bestowed this prestigious honor upon Ugorji, recognising his outstanding scholastic achievements and dedication to his studies.

