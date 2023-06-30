ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Bayo Wahab

Obi in a series of tweets on Friday, June 30, 2023, advised Nigerian leaders to sacrifice for a better Nigeria.

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]
The tweet in which Obi described Tinubu as Mr President was a comment about the convoy that followed Tinubu from the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja to his new private residence.

When Tinubu returned from London on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, following his official trip to France, the President was welcomed by supporters and party chieftains including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

However, his arrival drew reactions from Nigerians due to the long motorcade that followed him to his residence.

A viral video that surfaced online showed multiple SUVs numbering over 120 vehicles in the convoy.

Reacting to this, Obi in a series of tweets on Friday, June 30, 2023, advised Nigerian leaders to sacrifice for a better Nigeria.

“Yesterday at the final commendation service of the Late Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa in Awka, I was ambushed by a group of journalists who asked me to comment on the life of the late clergyman. Promptly, they sought my opinion on a video they said was making the rounds online, allegedly showing Mr President with Mr President moving with about 120-car convoy. While I have not had the opportunity of seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent- that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders”.

However, shortly after deleting the tweets in which he called Tinubu Mr. President, Obi posted another tweet, stressing the need for Nigerian leaders to address the suffering of the people.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

