Peter Obi calls for children's rights and quality education

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi stated that it is unacceptable that four out of every ten Nigerian children are child labourers.

Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP)
Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) (Daily post)

This is contained in his Children's Day message issued by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Monday in Awka. He said that in tomorrow’s future, children should be given everything they need for proper development.

According to Obi, it is unacceptable that four out of every ten Nigerian children are child labourers.

“On this day, we celebrate Children’s Day, I rejoice with all the Nigerian children, for whose sake, we remain firmly committed in our struggle for a new Nigeria.

“This day, which is set aside to celebrate the Nigerian child, presents us the opportunity to focus on our children.

“They are future leaders of our society, and this occasion also reminds us of the need to invest in their growth, and support and nurture their dreams.

“Every Nigerian child deserves access to quality education, healthcare, and a safe and secure environment to live and thrive.

“We must, therefore, invest in these key areas of development for their sake and the future of society”, he said.

Obi said the country must take steps to pull people out of poverty, which has affected many children, and ensure the rights of every Nigerian child are respected. Obi also encouraged parents, guardians, and teachers to continue to give their best to raise responsible citizens.

“To the children, I encourage them to take seriously their moral and educational formation.

“We restate our commitment to building a safe, secure, and productive nation for our children to live in”, he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
