Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Safe Roads “Don’t Drink & Drive” campaign sensitises drivers ahead of festive season

#FeatureByPRN: Pernod Ricard Nigeria, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has kicked off another edition of its drink driving campaign. The campaign which started on the 28th of November, reiterated the adverse effect of drink driving to commercial drivers around the city of Lagos.

The Pernod Ricard Nigeria team and other stakeholders visited locations including the Berger Interstate park, Airport park, Apapa Motor park, Ikorodu Motor park and Ajah Motor park. This is the third edition of the company’s “Safe Roads” campaign launched in December 2021.

Commenting on the campaign and its importance, Dolapo Onasanya, Head of Human Resources at Pernod Ricard Western Africa explained “The campaign aligns with Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap which directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in this instance SDG Goal 3 – Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. The ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ campaign falls within the fourth pillar of our roadmap ‘Responsible Hosting’, which promotes the fight against alcohol misuse in our society by taking action on harmful drinking”.

Speaking at one of the events, the Lagos Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Samuel Obayemi, reiterated that accidents only require a second to happen. He advised drivers to avoid drinking before driving so they can be in full control of themselves while driving as it is an activity that requires total concentration. The FRSC expressed their appreciation to Pernod Ricard Nigeria for taking on this initiative which fosters safety on our roads.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Olmeca tequila, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm champagnes.

