Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr Olusdae Adesola, has condoled with the family of the first Federal Commissioner of the FCT, Chief Mobolaji Adeogun, who passed away on Monday, July 3 2023.

Chief Mobolaji Adeogun, First Federal Commissioner of the FCT (Credit: Champion Newspapers)
In a letter of condolence to the family on Tuesday, July 4 2023 Adesola described Adeogun as a “highly respected and revered personality”, adding that his death was a great loss to the FCT and the nation. He said that the deceased played a pivotal role in shaping the foundation of the nation’s capital city, in his capacity as the head of the FCDA.

According to him, Adeogun’s visionary leadership, dedication and tireless efforts were instrumental in laying the groundwork for the growth and progress that is being witnessed today in the FCT.

It was evident that Chief Adeogun’s contributions had left an indelible mark on the history and future of the nation’s capital.

“His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the permanent secretary said.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Adesola, equally prayed that the family be comforted, stressing that Adeogun’s legacy and achievements would be celebrated.

