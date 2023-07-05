Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeogun, who died at the age of 96, was the Federal Commissioner of Special Duties, Federal Capital Development Authority from 1976 to 1979.

In a letter of condolence to the family on Tuesday, July 4 2023 Adesola described Adeogun as a “highly respected and revered personality”, adding that his death was a great loss to the FCT and the nation. He said that the deceased played a pivotal role in shaping the foundation of the nation’s capital city, in his capacity as the head of the FCDA.

According to him, Adeogun’s visionary leadership, dedication and tireless efforts were instrumental in laying the groundwork for the growth and progress that is being witnessed today in the FCT.

“It was evident that Chief Adeogun’s contributions had left an indelible mark on the history and future of the nation’s capital.

“His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the permanent secretary said.