ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian pensioners threaten to go naked on the streets over rising cost of living

Nurudeen Shotayo

The pensioners revealed that some of them get as little as ₦450 stipend every month as a pension.

Nigerian pensioners threaten to go naked on the streets over rising cost of living/Illustration [Guardian]
Nigerian pensioners threaten to go naked on the streets over rising cost of living/Illustration [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Disclosing this to journalists at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, February 9, 2024, NUP National President Godwin Abumusi said the proposed move would help draw global attention to the plight of pensioners in the country.

“I am going to lead Nigerian pensioners naked.

“I mean, when we are going to protest, we are going to go naked on the street so that the world will see the pensioners in Nigeria are demonstrating naked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they like, they will arrest us and say, ‘Why did you go naked on the streets?’" Abumusi stated.

Apart from delays in payment of pensions, which have become commonplace in Nigeria, the pensioners have also complained that their monthly stipends are too meagre to sustain them.

The situation has been compounded by the recent rise in the cost of living triggered by the petrol subsidy removal and floatation of the naira.

In light of this, the NUP President said the plight of pensioners is hard to comprehend.

“In Nigeria, governments don’t think about the poor people. They only think about themselves. Otherwise, how can a pensioner in Enugu receive as low as N450? How can this be?, Abumusi lamented.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior citizen, therefore, called for a review of the national minimum pension along with the proposed minimum wage review for workers by the Federal Government.

“We wish to propose the sum of N100,000 as the national minimum pension to the tripartite committee in line with the proposed N200,000 minimum wage by the NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress); as anything short of that will incur the wrath of the pensioners who are hard hit by the prevailing economic hardship,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian pensioners threaten to go naked on the streets over rising cost of living

Nigerian pensioners threaten to go naked on the streets over rising cost of living

Defend yourselves against attacks - Katsina Gov tells residents

Defend yourselves against attacks - Katsina Gov tells residents

AFCON Deaths: Cardiologist calls for stronger health emergency response

AFCON Deaths: Cardiologist calls for stronger health emergency response

UNIPORT gets World Bank-funded medical simulation laboratory

UNIPORT gets World Bank-funded medical simulation laboratory

Minister lauds foreign partners for supporting power sector

Minister lauds foreign partners for supporting power sector

Imam urges Tinubu to keep campaign promises amid economic hardship

Imam urges Tinubu to keep campaign promises amid economic hardship

Army calls for preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Army calls for preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

Tinubu stays back as Shettima leads delegation to Abidjan for Super Eagles game

Tinubu stays back as Shettima leads delegation to Abidjan for Super Eagles game

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti to build medical village in Abia, vows to transform health sector

Ajaokuta steel plant in Kogi State. (Premium Times)

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

Nigerian Navy (PUNCH)

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

FG pledges to stabilise Forex [Channels TV]

FG pledges to stabilise Forex