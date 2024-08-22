ADVERTISEMENT
Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

News Agency Of Nigeria

The pediatrician added that an ear infection could affect the inner and outer parts of the organ.

The pediatrician made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday, adding that an ear infection could affect the inner and outer parts of the organ.

She said bottle feeding could also cause dental caries in children, explaining that dental caries, often called cavities, are erosions of the tooth's surface, caused by combined effects of bacteria, acids, plaque and tartar.

Mohammed said dental caries are common in both children and adults and occur most often as a result of poor dental hygiene. The expert advocated spoon and cup feeding of babies after introducing complementary foods.

She added; “The use of cup and spoon method should be adopted to mitigate ear problems and dental caries in babies.

“This is because the use of feeding bottles can affect the outer and inner ear of the baby due to either dripping from the bottle or forced feeding.”

The pediatrician, who kicked against forced feeding of babies as practised in some communities, said it can cause aspiration pneumonia, the inhalational acute lung injury that occurs after aspiration of sterile gastric contents.

She, therefore, advised mothers to adopt best practices in breast and complementary feedings to avoid choking in babies, noting that

“Choking can also result to aspiration pneumonia (stubborn pneumonia). She also advised mothers to observe babies’ eating behaviours so as to know the likely meals to be adopted during complementary feeding.

“If the baby is refusing to take the provided food in a normal and gentle way, then something is wrong with the meal and the baby should not be forced,” she added.

