PDP wins as tribunal sacks Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the certificate of return issued to the governor following the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The electoral body had declared Governor Sule the winner of the election, but the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu was not satisfied with INEC’s declaration.

As a result, he headed to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

However, in a split judgement by the three-man tribunal headed by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, on Monday, October 2, 2023, the court declared Ombugadu as the winner of the election.

Meanwhile, former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Ombugadu on his victory at the tribunal victory.

In a short statement on his Twitter page, Atiku welcomed the judgement of the court saying, the will of the people should always be upheld.