PDP says govt offering Senators N370m each to impeach Saraki

PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the head of a security agency has been tasked with carrying out the job.

  • Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki (left) and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (right)

(The Scoop NG)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Buhari’s government is offering Senators $1m (about N370m) each to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

This is coming after Timi Frank alleged that the APC is offering Senators and members of the House of Reps $400,000 about N148,000,000 each to impeach Saraki and the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Frank also alleged that Buhari ordered the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to make the payments.

According to a statement issued by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the head of a security agency has been tasked with carrying out the job.

Daily Post reports that Ologbondiyan said “Currently, the Buhari Presidency in its corrupt proclivity is seeking to force the reopening of the Senate contrary to Section 12 of the Senate Standing Rules for which the Presidency and the APC are offering lawmakers from both chambers an inducement of the sum of $1 million each with the aim of impeaching Senate President Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

“We have been informed that one of the heads of the security agencies is the arrow-head of the Buhari Presidency’s agents charged to coordinate this heinous design, which has the unlimited capacity to throw our nation into anarchy and ultimately destroy our hard-earned democracy.

“The question today is, where is President Buhari’s fight against corruption?

ALSO READ: 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire Kemi Adeosun now

“The APC and Buhari Presidency has turned Nigeria into their cash cow while manipulating our laws and rules to favour their selfish designs.”

The Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has however denied Timi Frank’s allegations.

NNPC, in a statement issued on Sunday said its Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, is not funding any plot to impeach the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

