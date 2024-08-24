ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi not bothered by clamour for Jonathan to run in 2027 - Labour Party

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party said Obi's major concern at the moment is the needs and challenges of Nigerians.

The reaction followed a recent declaration of support for Jonathan's return by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the past few weeks, speculations were rife that Northern elites and politicians have grown frustrated with President Bola Tinubu's administration and are making surreptitious moves to effect a change of government in the next election.

In a speech last week, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, amplified the sentiments when he reacted to a call for him to contest for presidency in 2027.

Mohammed said he would only embark on such an adventure if Jonathan opted not to contest.

The Governor said the former President has the required experience to revamp the Nigerian economy and would do a better job than the current government if given another chance to serve the country.

R-L : President Bola Tinubu receives former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. [Tribune]
R-L : President Bola Tinubu receives former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. [Tribune] Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the development, Obi’s campaign spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, said it may be too early in the day to start propagating about the 2027 presidential race.

ALSO READ: US Election: Osinbajo, Peter Obi link up at Democratic convention in Chicago

“We are not perturbed with any situation. At the moment, we are only focusing on what concerns Nigerians in terms of their welfare, needs and challenges.

“We are also taking time to build the structure of our platform. That’s where we are now. When we get to that particular bridge, we will cross it,” he told Saturday PUNCH.

Tanko, who expressed suspicion that people are testing the waters with the idea of a Jonathan return, said the Labour Party can't be intimidated should the PDP follow through with the idea.

Nurudeen Shotayo

