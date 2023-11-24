ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP Governors hopeful about getting 'justice' from Supreme Court

Ima Elijah

The governors expressed support for INEC's decision to investigate allegations of pre-filled result sheets before the elections in some areas

PDP Governors' Forum [OYSG]
PDP Governors' Forum [OYSG]

Recommended articles

The statement, signed by Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the forum, highlighted the governors' discussions on various issues of interest and their review of recent judgments by the court of appeal on gubernatorial petitions in different states.

"As a Forum, we once again re-state our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice," the communique read. "We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau States."

On November 16, the court of appeal nullified the election of Dauda Lawal of the PDP in Zamfara, declaring the governorship poll inconclusive and ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in three local government areas—Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukyun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the PDP faced a setback in Plateau, where the appeal court sacked Mutfwang Manasseh as governor, citing invalid sponsorship by the party.

The governors also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its commitment to reviewing reports of irregularities in the off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo.

The forum expressed support for INEC's decision to investigate allegations of pre-filled result sheets before the elections in some areas, stating the importance of maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

Shifting focus to economic matters, the governors urged the federal government to prioritise the introduction of a new revenue allocation formula.

They noted the need for a formula that would allocate more funds to states and local governments, enabling them to meet their growing responsibilities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Governors hopeful about getting 'justice' from Supreme Court

PDP Governors hopeful about getting 'justice' from Supreme Court

Jobberman provides 1,200 jobs to young persons in Kaduna

Jobberman provides 1,200 jobs to young persons in Kaduna

Federal High Court stops PDP from removing Sen Anyanwu as national secretary

Federal High Court stops PDP from removing Sen Anyanwu as national secretary

Bauchi Assembly to pass Child Rights bill into law in weeks - Speaker Suleiman

Bauchi Assembly to pass Child Rights bill into law in weeks - Speaker Suleiman

2000 Kaduna women take to the street, demands for climate justice

2000 Kaduna women take to the street, demands for climate justice

Minister Wike to reconstruct primary school where pupils sit on bare floor

Minister Wike to reconstruct primary school where pupils sit on bare floor

Wike set to partner with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

Wike set to partner with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

My govt committed to genuine reconciliation with people of Southern Kaduna - Gov Sani

My govt committed to genuine reconciliation with people of Southern Kaduna - Gov Sani

UNILORIN Post-UTME registration begins November 23, ends December 3, 2023

UNILORIN Post-UTME registration begins November 23, ends December 3, 2023

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

From L-R: Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju and Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, during a visit at the minister’s office in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association (Premium Times)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association