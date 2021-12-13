RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP, Governors congratulate Governor Wike on 58th birthday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party describes Wike as a fearless, outspoken, and selfless leader.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Governors' Forum have congratulated Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as he marks his 58th birthday, describing him as a selfless leader and defender of the oppressed.

Recommended articles

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, described Wike as a fearless, outspoken, and selfless leader.

The PDP said that Wike embodies the PDP's fighting spirit and firm resistance against injustice, abuse of process, violation of rules, divisiveness, suppression, and anti-democratic tendencies in the country.

"Over the years, as a local government chairman, minister of the Federal Republic and now two term elected governor of Rivers, Governor Wike has distinguished himself as a relentless frontrunner in the quest for the unity, stability, and development of our country."

The PDP also described Wike as a kindhearted leader and lover of the people who spared nothing in the pursuit of the rights as well as the welfare of all Nigerians.

The PDP also commended Wike on his achievements on massive human capital and infrastructural development across Rivers state, for which he is being celebrated across the nation as 'Mr Project'.

This, according to the PDP, includes development in critical sectors of road development, electricity, oil and gas, transportation, education, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, urban renewal, and rural development, among others.

"Furthermore, the PDP appreciates Governor Wike's untiring sacrificial roles, along with his colleague governors, and other party leaders, in salvaging and stabilising the party and particularly in the current efforts to reposition it for the task of rescuing and rebuilding our country."

The party congratulated Wike and prayed God to bless him with many more years in good health in the service to the nation.

Also the PDP Governors' Forum under the Chairmanship of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, described Wike as a revolutionary in projects execution, a strong defender, and pillar of support to the downtrodden and the oppressed irrespective of party labels.

The forum in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, said Wike has left indelible footprints in the landscape and affairs of Rivers State with his pragmatic and innovative style of governance with enviable feats that his successors would struggle to match.

"Indeed, your revolutionary and ingenuity in resources management have turned around the fortunes of Rivers State in all facets of public life.

"This is glaring in the plethora of high quality infrastructural projects that litter the nooks and crannies of the State.

"Even your opponents cannot deny your various masterstrokes in your public works programmes as evident in massive roads, bridges, housing, hospitals, education, health facilities and human capital development programmes which are unprecedented.

"These projects have positively affected lives of Rivers people in the improvement of the economy and fortunes of the State and its environs.

"They are worthy legacies you have bequeathed to the State, humanity and Nigeria."

The PDP governors also said that they were proud of Wike's focus and passion for a united Nigeria and for showing in words and deeds that he's a detribalised Nigerian who supports worthy causes that promotes friendships and inclusiveness among Nigerians of different hues.

"We salute you on this day for how you have continued to play a leadership and stabilising role in the PDP, as a political party and the PDP Governors' Forum.

"We are happy to associate ourselves with the uncommon dedication and commitment you have brought to public office as we are truly proud of your achievements and accomplishments."

The PDP governors prayed God Almighty to bless Wike with more wisdom and good health to continue his exemplary works and service to the people of the State and the nation at large.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Obiano orders closure of petrol stations with gas skits

Governor Obiano orders closure of petrol stations with gas skits

Ghana's main airport to fine airlines carrying unvaccinated passengers

Ghana's main airport to fine airlines carrying unvaccinated passengers

1st death with Omicron variant recorded in UK

1st death with Omicron variant recorded in UK

PDP, Governors congratulate Governor Wike on 58th birthday

PDP, Governors congratulate Governor Wike on 58th birthday

Senator Bamidele gifted N22.5 million to contest in Ekiti governorship election

Senator Bamidele gifted N22.5 million to contest in Ekiti governorship election

FUOYE offers automatic jobs to first class graduates

FUOYE offers automatic jobs to first class graduates

'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

Taskforce impounds 382 motorcycles during raid in Lagos

Taskforce impounds 382 motorcycles during raid in Lagos

Stronger executive-legislative partnership will deepen democracy- Buhari

Stronger executive-legislative partnership will deepen democracy- Buhari

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)