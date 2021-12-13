PDP, Governors congratulate Governor Wike on 58th birthday

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, described Wike as a fearless, outspoken, and selfless leader.

The PDP said that Wike embodies the PDP's fighting spirit and firm resistance against injustice, abuse of process, violation of rules, divisiveness, suppression, and anti-democratic tendencies in the country.

"Over the years, as a local government chairman, minister of the Federal Republic and now two term elected governor of Rivers, Governor Wike has distinguished himself as a relentless frontrunner in the quest for the unity, stability, and development of our country."

The PDP also described Wike as a kindhearted leader and lover of the people who spared nothing in the pursuit of the rights as well as the welfare of all Nigerians.

The PDP also commended Wike on his achievements on massive human capital and infrastructural development across Rivers state, for which he is being celebrated across the nation as 'Mr Project'.

This, according to the PDP, includes development in critical sectors of road development, electricity, oil and gas, transportation, education, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, urban renewal, and rural development, among others.

"Furthermore, the PDP appreciates Governor Wike's untiring sacrificial roles, along with his colleague governors, and other party leaders, in salvaging and stabilising the party and particularly in the current efforts to reposition it for the task of rescuing and rebuilding our country."

The party congratulated Wike and prayed God to bless him with many more years in good health in the service to the nation.

Also the PDP Governors' Forum under the Chairmanship of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, described Wike as a revolutionary in projects execution, a strong defender, and pillar of support to the downtrodden and the oppressed irrespective of party labels.

The forum in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, said Wike has left indelible footprints in the landscape and affairs of Rivers State with his pragmatic and innovative style of governance with enviable feats that his successors would struggle to match.

"Indeed, your revolutionary and ingenuity in resources management have turned around the fortunes of Rivers State in all facets of public life.

"This is glaring in the plethora of high quality infrastructural projects that litter the nooks and crannies of the State.

"Even your opponents cannot deny your various masterstrokes in your public works programmes as evident in massive roads, bridges, housing, hospitals, education, health facilities and human capital development programmes which are unprecedented.

"These projects have positively affected lives of Rivers people in the improvement of the economy and fortunes of the State and its environs.

"They are worthy legacies you have bequeathed to the State, humanity and Nigeria."

The PDP governors also said that they were proud of Wike's focus and passion for a united Nigeria and for showing in words and deeds that he's a detribalised Nigerian who supports worthy causes that promotes friendships and inclusiveness among Nigerians of different hues.

"We salute you on this day for how you have continued to play a leadership and stabilising role in the PDP, as a political party and the PDP Governors' Forum.

"We are happy to associate ourselves with the uncommon dedication and commitment you have brought to public office as we are truly proud of your achievements and accomplishments."