The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, over the death of his close associate and Commissioner for Environment and National Resources, Kehinde Ayoola.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday, said PDP was saddened over the death of Ayoola.

Ologbondiyan described the late Ayoola as a very loyal and dedicated party member, who had always stood behind Makinde and played key roles in his governorship campaign and eventual victory at the polls.

He recalled the commitment with which Ayoola carried out his duties and the outstanding managerial skills with which he executed all assignments given to him.

“Our party indeed grieves. Nevertheless, we take solace in the promise of the Almighty God regarding those who departed in good works,” the publicity secretary said.

He condoled with Makinde, the Ayoola family, the government and people of Oyo state as well as PDP’s fold in the state.

Ologbondiyan prayed God, in his mercies, to grant everyone the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and to the faithful departed, eternal rest.