EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom government bank accounts

EFCC Anti-graft agency freezes Akwa Ibom government bank accounts

Udoh announced that the anti-graft agency froze all the bank accounts in the name of the state.

Udoh announced that the anti-graft agency froze all the bank accounts in the name of the state.

The Akwa Ibom State Government has alleged that the state's bank accounts have been frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The state's Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, made this known on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Udoh announced that the anti-graft agency froze all the bank accounts in the name of the state.

The commissioner further said the state only learnt about the development on the bank accounts on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 with no prior notice.

Gov Udom Emmanuel play

Gov Udom Emmanuel

(Channels TV)

 

EFCC yet to respond to allegations

Meanwhile, the EFCC is yet to respond to the allegations raised by the Akwa Ibom state commissioner for information.

ALSO READ: Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Nyako’s account, unseal estate

The anti-graft agency has neither released a statement to corroborate the story or deny the story.

Ortom kicks as EFCC freezes Benue State's bank accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly froze the bank accounts of the Benue State government domiciled in three banks as part of its investigation into Governor Samuel Ortom.

The anti-graft agency has been investigating Ortom over how he has spent on Benue's security since 2015, alleging that he diverted billions of naira with security votes.

The governor's chief press secretary, Terver Akase, told Pulse on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, that the freezing of the accounts is part of a large-scale harassment campaign of the governor by the EFCC.

