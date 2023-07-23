ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByPatricia

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets.
Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets.

Recommended articles

Given the rising number of cyber threats and data breaches across the world, safeguarding customers’ valuable assets has become paramount for businesses.

Patricia is fully committed to achieving this goal through its collaboration with Deimos Cloud Security. By joining forces, Patricia takes a significant step in ensuring the utmost security for its customers.

Deimos brings expertise and cutting-edge technology to the table, fortifying our existence security systems and providing an impenetrable shield against potential threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our customers can now have peace of mind, knowing that their assets are in safe hands. This partnership showcases Patricia's dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional services to our valued customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Patricia’s Founder and Chief Executive, Hanu Fejiro, stated “We recognise and are committed to safeguarding sensitive information and continuously strive to outpace cybercriminals. With Deimos as a strategic partner, we are confident that we can meet and exceed the highest standards of security”.

The Chief Executive Officer of Deimos, Andrew Mori expressed his thoughts on the partnership, “As Patricia’s Cloud Partner, we are committed to implementing industry-standard practices for cloud security and infrastructure. Deimos brings improved security measures and deep technical expertise to Patricia’s cloud infrastructure and application ecosystems. Together, we will elevate security standards, ensuring that Patricia’s customers' assets remain shielded from any potential harm”.

This collaboration marks an exciting time for both companies as we anticipate a successful partnership that will redefine security in the digital age.

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByPatricia

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined, Atiku warns

Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined, Atiku warns

Sit-at-home: Go about your normal businesses, Enugu govt urges residents

Sit-at-home: Go about your normal businesses, Enugu govt urges residents

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets

FG's proposed ₦8,000 cash transfer is a scam - Kaduna gov

FG's proposed ₦8,000 cash transfer is a scam - Kaduna gov

Zamfara bandits threaten to marry off captives over unpaid ₦12m ransom

Zamfara bandits threaten to marry off captives over unpaid ₦12m ransom

Petrol sells for over ₦1,000 per litre in some West African countries, Gov Sule

Petrol sells for over ₦1,000 per litre in some West African countries, Gov Sule

Kwara community throws homecoming party for Lai Mohammed after serving Buhari

Kwara community throws homecoming party for Lai Mohammed after serving Buhari

AA wants Deputy Speaker’s election annulled over exclusion from ballot

AA wants Deputy Speaker’s election annulled over exclusion from ballot

No outbreak of any strange disease in UDUTH – Management

No outbreak of any strange disease in UDUTH – Management

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security