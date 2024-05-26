Pastor wants parents to report children who can't explain their source of wealth

Ayodeji said most parents celebrate their children’s wealth without asking the necessary questions.

Ayodeji advised in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin.

He said that most parents only care about their children’s achievements and fail to play their role as guides.

“Every responsible parent should ask the children questions when they come home with flashy cars and start erecting giant buildings.

“Question their source of wealth before you start celebrating their achievements. It is your responsibility as parents to guide them.

“When their explanation is not convincing enough, then you can voice out and report to appropriate quarters,” he said.

The cleric said that some young men and women in the country are into dirty businesses and other immoral acts to make quick money.

He said that most of them, who appear as big men are into rituals, robbery, internet fraud, drug business and other dirty deals.

