SCOAN announces July 9 as Pastor TB Joshua's burial date

Dr Gary Tonge, an international member of the church made this known while addressing newsmen in Lagos on the programmes for the burial of the prophet.

According to him, July 5 to July 11, is dedicated to a series of laying to rest activities tagged ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua, born (1963 to 2021)’.

He told newsmen that the event would start with a private candle light procession at 6:00 pm.

Tonge said on July 6 to July 7, there would be a tribute service at 10 am to 7 pm which would be opened to the public but with limited physical presence.

He said there would be a service of songs and all night praise starting at midnight.

The international member also said that on July 8, there would be the lying-in-state of the prophet from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

He said the event would be open to the public to pay their last respects to the man of God.

Tonge said that July 9 would be the laying to rest service and interment activities which would begin at 10:00 am.

He said the thanksgiving service would be held on July 11 by 9:00 a.m.

According to Tonge, Prophet TB Joshua, was a man of the people with global influence, therefore, the church is aware that the eyes of the world are upon this event.

He said that SCOAN was working with the Lagos State Government and the ministry of health to ensure that the current public health and security protocols would be observed during the duration of the event.

He, however, appealed to the general public who would not attend due to the current public health challenges to watch the broadcast from the comfort of their homes.

He said the event would be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, DSTV, GOTV and streamed on Facebook.

Tonge said the ministry would continue to touch lives as done by the prophet.

He said TB Joshua's resting place would be at the church premises.